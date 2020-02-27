Oriental Rugs of Bath sources a beautiful and eclectic range of handmade rugs, kilims and furnishings from the Middle and Far East, promoting centuries-old traditions and designs. Afghan tribal weavings are interspersed with ornate Persian carpets and Turkish mosaic lamps. The shop itself is nestled in the countryside between Bath and Bristol and offers exemplary guidance through the rug choosing process. Specialist cleaning, repair and valuation services are available and all stock can be purchased online.

Bookbarn International, Hallatrow Business Park, Bristol BS39 6EX

Tel: 01761 451764 Web: orientalrugsofbath.com