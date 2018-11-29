Bristol-based lawyers at international legal practice Osborne Clarke have advised global toy company Moose Toys on its acquisition of Cornwall-based counterpart Worlds Apart.

Under the deal, Moose Toys acquired all of Worlds Apart’s assets and brands, which include the Scruff-a-Luv, Ready Beds and Kid Active brands. Worlds Apart is based at St. Columb Major, near Newquay.

Moose Toys, an Australian company, is the creator of popular toy brands Shopkins, Little Live Pets, Pikmi Pops, Happy Places, The Grossery Gang, and Mighty Beanz, and has recently announced its collaboration with Epic Games for the release of the Fortnite Battle Royale Collection.

Teams from Osborne Clarke and Australian law firm Maddocks worked in close collaboration with each other, the business and its other advisers Grant Thornton and KPMG to help deliver the transaction.

The Osborne Clarke team was led by partner Simon Spooner, senior associates Alice Naylor and Gareth Clendinning and trainee solicitor Amy Moylett, all of whom are based at the firm’s offices in Temple Quay, Bristol.

The Maddocks team was led by partner Damien Wurzel, senior associate Steven Tang and lawyer Jack Coventry.

