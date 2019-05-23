Three lawyers at international legal practice Osborne Clarke in Bristol are among eight in the UK being promoted to partner.

This brings the total number of partners internationally to more than 260.

The new partners come from a range of sectors including energy and utilities, financial services, real estate and infrastructure and digital business.

The three new partners based at Osborne Clarke’s Bristol offices in Temple Quay are Alexandra Gower, a real estate and infrastructure sector expert specialising in construction and engineering, Charles Crowne, who specialises in commercial disputes across the financial services and digital business sectors, and Sarah Knight, a real estate and energy and utilities M&A and joint venture expert.

Ray Berg, UK managing partner at Osborne Clarke, said: “I’d like to thank all of our new partners for their outstanding performance and contributions, which have helped to ensure the ongoing success of our business.

“We’re also proud to see so many new female partners in this round, which shows our strategy is really paying off. Diversity is an important part of our 2020 vision and will continue to be key to our strategy going forward.”

Main image: Left to right, Alexandra Gower, Charles Crowne and Sarah Knight