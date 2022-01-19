Osborne Clarke appoints new Partner

Energy and infrastructure Partner Hugo Lidbetter joins Osborne Clarke in Bristol.

Joining from Fieldfisher, Hugo brings over 10 years’ experience advising domestic and international clients on policy and legal issues relating to decarbonisation and low carbon energy. He brings particular expertise in project development work in the energy sector (including nuclear, conventional thermal, emergent and renewable technologies) and in construction law in the energy industry, and regularly advises on standard and bespoke forms of construction and operation contracts, and related commercial agreements (PPAs etc).

Hugo was previously deputy GC of EDF Energy’s Generation business, and was also Company Secretary and Head of Legal of its Thermal Power division. He also spent five years at Hogan Lovells specialising in construction and energy projects.

He is interested in all aspects of the Net Zero agenda and recently authored Globe Law and Business’s “Decarbonising Energy: The Pathway to Net Zero”.

Head of Osborne Clarke’s Energy and Utilities Sector team Matt Lewis said: “Decarbonisation is one of the key transformation drivers that’s having a huge impact on our clients. Hugo brings a wealth of experience both in-house and in private practice, which will help us to grow our current portfolio, and support UK and International clients.”

Hugo said: “OC has an excellent platform and strategy that will provide me with the opportunity to develop my career within a stand-out team that does high-profile work.”

