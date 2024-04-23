Osborne Clarke appoints record 11 new UK partners, seven in Bristol

Image shows Conrad Davies, UK managing partner.



Biggest promotion round in last ten years for the firm



International legal practice Osborne Clarke has announced one of its biggest recent UK promotions rounds, with 11 of its lawyers being made up to partner and five promoted to legal director on 1 May 2024.



In the Bristol office, seven colleagues made partner and there were two legal director promotions.



Conrad Davies, UK managing partner, said: “I’m proud of this new group of partners and legal directors and pleased we’re able to recognise their contribution to Osborne Clarke on the back of the firm’s strong performance this year. Their promotions are critical to growing key service lines and sectors, as well as delivering on our client strategy.”



Lara Burch, partner and head of Osborne Clarke’s Bristol office, added: “This year’s round of promotions has been truly exceptional, reflecting the outstanding talent within our firm. Our new partners and legal directors bring a wealth of diverse skills and expertise to our team. Their dedication and commitment to our strategy will undoubtedly drive our firm’s success and enhance our client relationships.”



The new Bristol partners are:



Leanne Coates – joined the firm in 2001 as a trainee solicitor and qualified in 2003. An employment law specialist across the tech, media and comms; built environment and energy and utilities sectors with a strong focus and expertise in the retail and consumer sector where she leads the firm’s food and beverage sub-sector. She advises on matters concerning the employment aspects of commercial and corporate transactions, managing employee relationships and employment tribunal claims.



Adam Hayward – a built environment and retail sector expert, specialising in regeneration, retail, investment and development work. He brings more than 12 years’ experience and joined the firm in 2017.



Tobias Hole – joined the firm in 2013 and has extensive experience of advising and providing training on all areas of pensions law and practice but with a particular focus on risk transfer projects including insurer buy-ins/buy-outs, transfers to DB superfunds and capital backed journey plans.



Duncan Parker – joined in 2011 and is a key part of the firm’s energy construction practice. He advises clients on all forms of construction and maintenance contracts with a particular focus on the renewables and energy storage sectors.



Andrew Parsons – joined the banking and finance team in 2020 from a Magic Circle firm. He acts on a variety of debt finance matters but has a particular focus on structured real estate finance, having experience of financing assets across a wide range of classes and at all levels of the capital stack. His clients include investment and clearing banks, credit funds and other alternative lenders and private equity sponsors and sponsor-backed platforms.



Eleanor Williams – having trained at the firm and qualified in 2011, she specialises in telecoms and technology transactions. With expertise ranging from leading and managing high-value and complex telecoms infrastructure and technology projects through to advising clients on connectivity arrangements (including mobile, fibre and satellite communications and IoT), procurement of new network technology and launches of new products and services.



Chris Wrigley – joined in 2015, he is a global compliance lawyer specialising in bribery and corruption, modern slavery and sanctions. He advises on ESG, ethical compliance and investigations.



Meanwhile Bristol-based Martha Arnold and Sarah McCool have been appointed legal directors.



The new partners based in London are: Rebecca Francis, Seamus McKimm, Chris Ratcliffe and Leanne Wright. Other newly promoted legal directors are Jo Taylor and Kate Mellor in London, and Elizabeth Yell in Reading.



Building on the support and investment the firm makes in new partners, Osborne Clarke has launched a New Partner Leadership Programme that aims to further support and develop newly promoted partners as they transition into the role.



“In terms of setting our recently promoted partners up for success, our New Partner Leadership Programme lays the foundation for a successful and sustainable partnership career,” said Conrad Davies.



