Osborne Clarke appoints two new Partners in Bristol

International legal practice Osborne Clarke has made two Partner promotions in its Bristol office. The announcement is part of a broader set of promotions, which sees four further colleagues becoming Partners in the Firm’s London office, effective from 1st May 2023. The firm has also promoted three of its Bristol-based lawyers to Legal Director, with an additional three promotions across London and Reading.

In Bristol, the new Partners will be:

Georgina Graham: a specialist data lawyer who advises clients on data protection and privacy compliance, non-privacy data regulation (including data aspects of digital regulation) and on the commercial and strategic use and exploitation of data (whether personal data or otherwise). She works with clients from a range of sectors, particularly tech, media and communications; retail; and energy.

James Taylor: specialises in advising high-growth business using technology to drive transformative change within their sectors and the institutional investors which invest in them. He advises on transactions across the full spectrum of the venture capital, growth capital and private equity markets, including fundraisings, buyouts, buy-and-build projects and exits.

Katherine King in Commercial Disputes; Elizabeth Shanahan in Corporate Tax; and Shona Toms in the Commercial team are the three Legal Director promotions in the firm’s Bristol office.

Osborne Clarke, which has more than 770 people at its offices in Bristol, has appointed a total of six new partners and six legal directors across its Bristol, London and Reading offices.

Lara Burch, Partner and head of Osborne Clarke’s Bristol office, said:

“It is always a pleasure to congratulate our newly promoted Partners here in Bristol. Georgina and James have shown immense hard work and dedication to their respective practices, and will make excellent additions to the partnership at Osborne Clarke.”

