Osborne Clarke strengthens its energy and utilities sector with three new partners

International legal practice Osborne Clarke, which has an office in Bristol, announces three specialist energy and infrastructure Partners are joining from Orrick – John Deacon, Dominic O’Brien and Hannah Roscoe. John will join on Monday 21st March, while Dominic and Hannah will join before the end of the financial year.

The trio will significantly boost the firm’s energy and utility sector offering particularly in the renewables and power management and waste and bioenergy sub-sectors.

Following the hire of Hugo Lidbetter, who joined from Fieldfisher in January, Osborne Clarke continues to invest in the growth of its energy and utilities sector. John, Dominic and Hannah, who all join from Orrick, will add bench strength to the team.

John Deacon

John is a highly experienced energy Partner specialising in energy projects, carbon finance and trading, and infrastructure law with a particular emphasis on renewable energy and distributed generation both conventional and unconventional. John has 25 years’ experience gained at a number of law firms including Hogan Lovells, Hammonds and Hunton & Williams.

He has a wealth of experience in the infrastructure sector with both renewables and digital expertise and specialises in procurement contracts. His expertise spans a range of renewable projects, including biogas and solar assets.

John is ranked in Chambers and The Legal 500, and is recognised as a leading individual by Chambers for climate change and renewable energy.

Dominic O’Brien

Dominic is an energy and infrastructure project finance specialist. His financing experience covers the entire lifecycle of energy and infrastructure projects, including traditional greenfield project financing, secondary/brownfield acquisition financing (including leveraged acquisition financing and portfolio/holdco financings for acquisition and development of energy and infrastructure assets), and corporate financing for operational utilities, developers and energy providers.

Dominic regularly advises infrastructure funds, private equity sponsors, banks, alternative credit providers, credit-support providers and corporate borrowers in relation to both UK domestic and international cross-border transactions. Dominic was previously a Partner at Addleshaw Goddard and Jones Day.

Hannah Roscoe

Hannah is a well-respected energy and infrastructure Partner. She advises on M&A, joint ventures, commercial contracts, restructurings, financings and project developments in the sector. Her practice spans renewable energy, nuclear, and conventional power.

Hannah has been recognised as a Next Generation Partner by The Legal 500 and is particularly renowned for her experience in the UK power sector.

Matthew Lewis, UK Head of Energy and Utilities Sector who is based in Osborne Clarke’s Bristol office, said: “We’re committed to investing and growing our energy sector to support our decarbonisation transformation strategy. John, Dominic and Hannah bring impressive experience to the partnership that will turbo charge our services and help us grow our existing client base.”

