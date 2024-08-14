Osborne Clarke welcomes largest ever cohort of summer interns from 10,000 Interns Foundation and Osborne Clarke Scholars programmes

Third cohort of 15 interns on 10,000 Interns Foundation programmes

Expanded offering of 10,000 Interns Foundation programmes to include 10,000 Black Interns and for the first time, 10,000 Able Interns, supporting disabled talent

Two Osborne Clarke Scholars complete internships as part of a pilot programme, supported by Microsoft’s Law Firm Diversity Programme

Osborne Clarke welcomes 17 legal and business services interns from the 10,000 Interns Foundation programmes, as well as its pilot programme, Osborne Clarke Scholars this week. The programmes aim to improve diversity across the legal sector and other professional services sectors.

“We’re delighted to welcome this year’s cohort of summer interns, who have been selected through a highly competitive process. I look forward to working with them as they embark on an exciting programme, including spending time with our specialist teams and clients, alongside developing key professional skills they can take forward in their careers”, said Kate Millar, Head of Responsible Business at Osborne Clarke.

10,000 Interns Foundation Programmes

Osborne Clarke is proud to launch its third cohort on 10,000 Interns Foundation programmes, which champions underrepresented talent and aims to change the face of British Business.

The firm’s legal and business services teams welcome 15 interns across its London and Bristol UK office locations, as part of the six-week paid internship programme. This year, the firm expands the programme to interns from both the 10,000 Black Interns programme, supporting Black students and graduates, and the 10,000 Able Interns programme, supporting disabled students and graduates.

“My time as an intern at Osborne Clarke was transformative, especially in overcoming my initial feelings of imposter syndrome. I gained confidence in my abilities, a practical introduction to the legal sector, an amazing network of colleagues, and valuable, transferable skills to take forward. To this year’s interns, I would say make the most of this programme and the incredible people you’ll meet. Ask questions, stay engaged, and don’t be afraid to learn new things!”, said Kayana Smith, 10,000 Interns Programme alumni and future Osborne Clarke Trainee Solicitor.

Interns will have the opportunity to gain broader industry insight by participating in placements and insight days with clients, including Hargreaves Lansdown, Bouygues UK, OVO, TikTok, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Krystal Wachira, 10,000 Interns Programme alumni and future Osborne Clarke Trainee Solicitor, said, “What stood out the most during my internship, was the incredible mentorship I received. From the moment I walked into the office, my mentors ensured I felt empowered to reach my full potential, making a lasting impact on my professional development. I’m excited to have secured a training contract with the firm and look forward to getting started in September.”

The firm will offer eligible interns the opportunity to undertake the assessment process and apply for a training contract with the firm.

As with previous years, Osborne Clarke will provide additional support with buddies and mentors to guide interns through their learning journeys, while they are at the firm and a further 12 months, as well as employability training.

The 10,000 Interns Foundation has offered 5,000 paid internship opportunities across 30+ sectors with 700+ participating organisations, and 25,000+ training opportunities to applicants since its launch in 2020.

Osborne Clarke Scholars

Two legal interns from Osborne Clarke Scholars, the firm’s multi-year scholarship, mentoring and personal development pilot programme, will be joining for two week’s paid work experience. The programme is supported by Osborne Clarke’s bonus from Microsoft’s Law Firm Diversity Programme (LFDP).

Osborne Clarke Scholars also provides successful undergraduate students with financial support, a place on Osborne Clarke’s vacation scheme and mentoring with a junior and senior mentor throughout their university degree.

“It’s fantastic to welcome our first cohort of the Osborne Clarke Scholars legal interns for work experience at the firm, as we reinvest our LFDP bonus from Microsoft. This support from Microsoft will make a real difference in expanding access to the legal sector”, said Catherine Wolfenden, Osborne Clarke’s client relationship partner for Microsoft.

These programmes form part of Osborne Clarke’s wider engagement programme to diversify its recruitment talent pool and progress its Race Action Plan. Other initiatives include the Talent Programme, The Bridge Programme and UWE Futures.

In addition to these recruitment initiatives, the firm also runs successful inclusion allies and reverse mentoring programmes to support retention and inclusion.

