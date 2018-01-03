Pacific Yoga, on the water in the heart of Bristol, is the newest studio in town. Opened just months ago in the historic Brewhouse on the edge of Finzels Reach, two stylish studios offer all sorts of yoga. The facilities are excellent with state of the art heating with fresh, oxygenated air, beautiful showers and changing rooms. Customers can relax with friends in Pacific’s own Cafe Matariki. The app (Pacific Yoga) and the website let you choose any class. Smiling, skillful staff are on hand if you need to know more.

Ground Floor, The Brewhouse, Georges Square, Bristol BS1 6LA

Tel: 0117 321 5445

Web: pacificyoga.co.uk