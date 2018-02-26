Earlier this month Crest Nicholson hosted an exhibition in support of nine South Bristol schools. The theme of the exhibition was from STEM to STEAM and was designed to promote the maths, arts and science subjects.

The exhibition, organised by Hillcrest Primary School, was open to the public for a week during January. Children between four and eleven were asked to produce a piece of artwork on a scientific or maths theme, before presenting it at the exhibition.

The South Bristol Schools cluster meet frequently, and take it in turns to organise an exhibition on a bi-annual basis to promote various subjects and get the schools together.

Highlights from the exhibition included art projects on maps, art in nature, tessellation patterns and the solar system.

The exhibition took place at Crest Nicholson’s Paintwork development in Arnos Vale. Well regarded for its artistic design and location in the heart of Bristol’s creative hub, Paintworks served as the ideal host for the schools’ exhibition.

Sandra Dixon, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson South West, said: “We were honoured to be involved in hosting the bi-annual exhibition for the Bristol schools. With its emphasis on how visual learning can inspire children to take up the STEM subjects, we felt that Paintworks was the perfect location.

“It’s distinctive TV-shaped building, and newly-completed Plaza have been influenced by the local area’s artistic reputation, and the development has strong ties with artists and creatives in the local area.”

Wendy Bonner at Hillcrest Primary School, said: “I’m proud to be working within a local school network which has decided to commit time and money to continuing to develop children’s creative learning. STEM to STEAM is a hot topic right now, and an important discussion for us to be involved with as a group of primary schools. Incorporating creative thinking and visual learning into traditional STEM subjects is the way forward, and I think that the work in this exhibition demonstrates that merging arts and science practices encourages both inquiry and innovation; skills which our youngest people need for now and the future.”

One bedroom apartments at Paintworks are available from £252,000, with many available using the Government’s Help to Buy Scheme. For more information visit crestnicholson.com/developments/paintworks/

