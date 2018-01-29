Paloma Faith ‘The Architect Summer Tour’ + Guests

With her acclaimed Number 1 album ‘The Architect’ riding high in the charts and a BRIT nomination for Best British Female, Paloma Faith announces ‘The Architect Summer Tour’ which includes dates as part of Forest Live, the concert series organised by the Forestry Commission.

So far ‘The Architect’ has spent 8 weeks in the top ten, propelled by the poptastic single ‘Crybaby’, the stunning ‘Guilty’ and latest ‘Til I’m Done’. The new album is currently on course to become her fourth double platinum album in a row – which would make her the first British woman in chart history to achieve this incredible feat!

Equally at home both onstage and in the studio, these shows will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the summer season.

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission. Held every year in beautiful forest locations across the country, over 1.5 million people have attended a gig in the programme’s seventeen-year history. Income generated from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Dates:

Sunday 10 June Delamere Forest, Delamere, near Northwich, Cheshire

Friday 15 June Bedgebury Pinetum, near Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Saturday 16 June Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos

Friday 29 June Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs

Tickets £43.00 (plus £4.80 booking fee) available from 9am Friday 2 February from the Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400 or buy online: forestry.gov.uk/music