A one-year course on simple paper structures, culminating in the production of a series of new works for exhibition. Initially, the course, based at Spike Print Studio, will furnish you with the tools to design and carry out your own projects, plus a more highly developed understanding of your own practice. As you progress you will cross the perceived divides between two and three dimensions (and fine art and applied art), allowing your practice to become more experimental and open, whatever your artistic background. Together with the team, you will look at the relationships between form and meaning, and images and narrative within your own work. This course is set to open doors, enable you to discover new approaches and find ways of working with more freedom.

• 0117 9290135; info@spikeprintstudio.org; spikeprintstudio.org

Jo Hounsome Photography