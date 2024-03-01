For over 55 years, Park Furnishers has been a cornerstone of Bristol’s furniture scene and is proudly the city’s largest independent furniture store. Nestled in its new home at Eastgate Retail Park, it continues to offer a diverse range of furniture, from sumptuous sofas to elegant dining sets and cosy beds plus a fitted kitchen studio with over 10 inspirational displays. The store is home to the best brands including Neff, G Plan, ercol, Lazboy, and Parker Knoll, ensuring quality and style for every home. Exciting updates are on the horizon for 2024, including a new fitted bedroom furniture collection and the arrival of new season garden furniture, ready to embrace the Bristolian sunshine.



Unit 1 A/B, Eastgate Retail Park, Eastgate Road, Eastville,

Bristol BS5 6XX; parkfurnishers.co.uk