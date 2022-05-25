Paul Bennett joins Huboo as Chief Marketing Officer



Huboo – one of Europe’s fastest growing fulfilment technology providers – has appointed Paul Bennett as Chief Marketing Officer to propel its brand profile and support its global roll out plans.

Already in the Netherlands, Spain, Germany and the UK, Huboo has identified four further markets for 2022, which Bennett will devise marketing strategies for, while aligning brand messaging across all countries.

Reporting directly to Martin Bysh CEO, Bennett joins Huboo’s C-Suite and will be predominantly based at the company’s Bristol headquarters as well as in Europe. Heading up the 25-strong marketing and partnerships team, the role will see him create and deliver the brand positioning strategy using his proven expertise in global brand growth initiatives. The three core areas that Bennett will lead on include brand, performance marketing and partnerships, all of which he brings a wealth of experience of to the role.



Bennett joins Huboo at an incredibly exciting time for the business. Since launching in 2017, it has secured over £100m of investment and grown its team by 133 per cent in the past 12 months alone.



In his previous role at the AXA Insurance Group, where he worked for 25 years, Bennett led the insurance provider to become the number one insurance brand for ten consecutive years and more than doubled the value of the AXA brand to $12bn.

In his new post, Bennett is tasked with leading international growth and account-based marketing during Huboo’s fast-paced expansion. He’ll set a universal brand vision and measure marketing performance at a campaign and channel level. Working with a skilled team, he will design and implement successful digital marketing campaigns to drive sales while overseeing performance and marketing channels that deliver growth.



Paul Bennett said of his new appointment: “The opportunity to work with such an exciting, innovative and ambitious company doesn’t come along very often, so when I heard about Huboo and everything it’s achieved so far, it was the ideal opportunity. The business is truly exceptional and I’m really looking forward to helping steer it to the next level.”



Martin Bysh, CEO of Huboo, said: “We’re delighted to have welcomed Paul onto Huboo’s C-Suite to align the marketing strategy across all of our existing and targeted European markets. Building a team with the right people is central to our success and Paul’s experience couldn’t be a better fit. He’s the perfect person to help us reach our ambitious targets and take Huboo to the next level and has already made an impressive mark on the business.”

huboo.com