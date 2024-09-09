Perenial Wealth: What is the “compound investment tipping point” and how can you reach it?

Compounding entails generating returns on your accumulated returns from previous periods.



If you take a long-term approach, you could reach the “compound investment tipping point”- the point at which your returns exceed your total investment.

Compounding returns build over time

Reinvesting your returns could potentially enhance your long-term growth.



If you invested £10,000 that yielded 5% returns each year, after one year, your investment would have grown to £10,500. The following year would generate a further 5% on both you initial £10,000 and the additional £500.

Compounding returns could help you reach the compound investment tipping point

If you continue reinvesting, you may eventually reach the compound investment tipping point.

For example, if you made a regular £250 monthly contribution with 5% growth over a 30 year horizon, by the 26th year, your contributions would total £78,000, and your investment growth would be £82,229. You would have reached the compound investment tipping point.



The following steps could help you reach the compound investment tipping point:

– Understand your risk profile

– Diversify your portfolio

– Review your investment costs and fees

