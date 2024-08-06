Perennial Wealth: 6 practical steps for setting ambitious financial goals

Here are five ways to help ensure you don’t run out of money in retirement.



Assess your current situation

• Review your savings and investments.

• Analyse your income and expenses. Evaluate your non-essential spending to see where you can save.



Visualise your future

• Envision your ideal lifestyle and reflect on your principles. Let them shape your financial goals.

• By aligning your financial planning with your values, your goals can support your desired future and reflect your priorities.



Create SMART goals

SMART goals are:

• Specific • Measurable • Achievable Relevant • Time-bound

Divide your goals into:

• Short-term • Medium-term • Long-term

A financial planner can help you assess suitable savings and investing options.



Break your goals down into targets and measure your progress

Breaking your goals into smaller targets allows you to:

• Track your progress

• Stay motivated

• Make adjustments where necessary.

You can periodically measure your progress.



Revise your goals as circumstances dictate

• Regularly revising your goals allows you to stay aligned with your evolving circumstances and ensures you remain on track to achieve your aspirations.



Speak to a financial planner

• A financial planner can work with you to create a plan encompassing your life goals, finances, and principles.

To find out more, get in touch.

https://perennialwealth.co.uk/

0117 959 6499

info@perennialwealth.co.uk

Trym Lodge, 1 Henbury Road, Bristol, UK, BS9 3HQ