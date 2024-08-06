Perennial Wealth: 6 practical steps for setting ambitious financial goals

Here are five ways to help ensure you don’t run out of money in retirement.
Assess your current situation
• Review your savings and investments.
• Analyse your income and expenses. Evaluate your non-essential spending to see where you can save.
Visualise your future
• Envision your ideal lifestyle and reflect on your principles. Let them shape your financial goals.
• By aligning your financial planning with your values, your goals can support your desired future and reflect your priorities.
Create SMART goals
SMART goals are:
• Specific • Measurable • Achievable Relevant • Time-bound
Divide your goals into:
• Short-term • Medium-term • Long-term
A financial planner can help you assess suitable savings and investing options.
Break your goals down into targets and measure your progress
Breaking your goals into smaller targets allows you to:
• Track your progress
• Stay motivated
• Make adjustments where necessary.
You can periodically measure your progress.
Revise your goals as circumstances dictate
• Regularly revising your goals allows you to stay aligned with your evolving circumstances and ensures you remain on track to achieve your aspirations.
Speak to a financial planner
• A financial planner can work with you to create a plan encompassing your life goals, finances, and principles.
