Perfect Day Bunting produces beautiful quality, high-end, handmade fabric bunting available for indoor hire for your wedding day and any other special occasions. Hiring gives you the option of having gorgeous quality bunting, without the time and expense of making it: just hire and hang! Exceptional quality fabrics which photograph very well.

Hiring is environmentally friendly with low waste. Perfect Day Bunting aims for brilliant client customer service with an added personal touch to help create your special day. There are currently four unique designs to hire, which can be seen on the Perfect Day Bunting website. The business can also be found on Etsy and Instagram.

perfectdaybunting.co.uk; enquiries@perfectdaybunting.co.uk; @perfectdaybunting