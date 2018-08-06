Founded in 1996, Potters exhibits and sells high quality ceramics, as a cooperative shop. The team has now grown to 25 talented members who showcase a diverse range of functional and artistic pieces. Together, they work to promote the best of British ceramics in Bristol and the surrounding area, offering a friendly atmosphere in which to browse and the opportunity to discuss the work with the potters who make it. Every month Potters holds contemporary guest potter exhibitions, inviting skilled ceramic makers to come and exhibit their work within the shop. Alongside the fantastic work on display, they also offer specialised commissions, information on ceramic courses, weddings lists, gift vouchers and friendly advice.

9 Perry Road, Christmas Steps Arts Quarter, Bristol BS1 5BG

0117 330 8445; pottersbristol.com