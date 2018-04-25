1 Boyce’s Avenue, Bristol BS8 4AA

Tel: 0117 946 6577

Web: primrosecafe.co.uk

The Primrose Café has been beloved by Bristol for almost 25 years. Nestled in the heart of Clifton Village, the café provides ideally located seating on the private roof garden, inside the cosiness of the building, or outside by the street, making it the perfect spot for a lazy summer afternoon. You can stop by for afternoon tea and cakes, or for Sunday brunch – the menu has a large variety of choices depending on how hungry you feel, and they will even do private catering for events. The owners of the café also take the time to make sure that all their produce is ethically and locally sourced. You will be charmed from the moment you arrive – that much, we think, is undeniable.