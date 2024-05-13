PR’s Martin Powell wins prestigious Company Leader Award

The executive chairman of Empica public relations agency in Bristol, Martin Powell, has received an award for leadership at the inaugural TheBusinessDesk.com South West Leadership Awards 2024.



Martin founded Empica in 1989 and has led the business for 35 years, establishing it as one of the best-known public relations agencies in the region.



The award for leader in the category for a business with ‘up to 100 employees’ was presented to Martin by TheBusinessDesk.com editor Michael Ribbeck.



Judges included Peaches Golding, Bristol’s Lord Lieutenant, Alan Bailey from Future Leap, Clive Hetherington, former regional director of Lloyds Bank, and David Lamb chairman of Nonwovenn.



Martin said: “I am delighted and honoured to receive this accolade and to find that I was nominated by those who work with me at Empica. I’ve always felt more comfortable as a “leader” rather than a “manager”, although all roles in business are important.



“Of course, good leaders have to have a great team with them – and at Empica we certainly have that. It was great to be named in the inaugural awards. Well done TheBusinessDesk.com and Michael Ribbeck for such a well-organised new event that I hope will become part of the Bristol business calendar.



“To be in the company of Bristol business leaders, such as Louise Mitchell CBE who deservedly won the top award for her role at the Beacon, was an honour.”



The judges said: “Under Martin’s leadership, Empica has thrived, becoming a prominent player in the PR industry. His strategic vision and commitment to excellence have propelled the company to new heights, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and competitors alike.”



empica.com