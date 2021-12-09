Psychological Astrology with Lara Jordan

Looking for a unique and personal gift for that special someone?

Or is that special someone looking for an inspiring and meaningful gift for you?

A voucher for a Psychological Astrology session with Lara Jordan is the perfect present.

Based on the work of Carl Jung, Psychological Astrology is a most useful tool for understanding ourselves, illuminating our strengths and giving insight towards working with our self-perceived weaknesses or hangups. This leads us to greater personal liberation and authenticity in our lives.

Lara will draw up your astrological birth chart, which gives her information to help guide and inspire your personal growth and true life direction. Then together you will explore what is currently going on in your life, what the year ahead looks like and focus on any areas requiring deeper understanding, such as:

Deeper insight of oneself

Guidance in life direction

Help with career issues

Clearer understanding of one’s relationships

Overcoming personal blocks

Assistance to break repeating patterns

Clarity when overwhelmed with choices

Understanding & support with children / young adults

Lara offers consultations in person, at her office in Clifton Village, Bristol or online via Zoom/Skype.

For much more information, please visit Lara’s website: larajordan.co.uk. You can also email Lara using the address astro@larajordan.co.uk, or call her on 07817 921447