A local quizmaster who was suddenly faced with losing all his income after pubs and bars were closing due to the Covid-19 pandemic has come up with an innovative way to save his business and encourage people to be sociable when they can’t go out.

Sam Munnings, owner of Let’s Get Quizzical UK, ordinarily organises pub quizzes at over 30 venues across Bristol, Somerset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire. He explains the idea:

“Our quizzes are fun and interactive and I wanted to find a way to carry that on whilst people are social distancing, so I have worked out a way to transfer that format online with the use of a video conferencing app. We like to think we are putting the social into social distancing!”

Let’s Get Quizzical UK are now hosting daily virtual quizzes at 7.30pm each evening using the Zoom online conferencing app.

Teams are charged £5 to join from their living room and the format of the physical quizzes continues with a creative round as well as ‘higher or lower’ and several fun rounds and including a virtual joker to double points on a round.

Each quiz has a different theme, with Disney, Harry Potter, the 90s and many others, ensuring there is something to catch every imagination (or specialist subject).

Private afternoon quizzes are also available for groups of family and friends who are separated at this time.

Teams can register to play scheduled quizzes or find out about private quizzes via the Let’s Get Quizzical UK Facebook page (look for the yellow circle with a question mark at facebook.com/LetsGetQuizzicalUK or by emailing info@letsgetquizzical.net.