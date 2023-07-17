QEH Bristol

Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital,

Berkeley Place, Clifton, Bristol BS8 1JX

Tel: 0117 930 3040

qehbristol.co.uk

Name of Head: Mr Rupert Heathcote, BSc

Age of pupils: 7 – 18 years, boys aged 7 – 16 with a co-educational Sixth Form

Number of pupils: 773

Day fees: Juniors: £3,895 per term (£11,685 per year) including before and after school supervision from 7.45 am until 5.00pm. Between 5.00pm and 6.00pm there is a fixed charge of £7.65 which includes light refreshments.

Seniors: £5,695 per term (£17,085 per year). Fees include text and exercise books and essential educational trips but do not include public examination fees or lunches.

Religious denomination: Christian, embracing all faiths or none.

The curriculum: The curriculum is broad but also offers the chance to study subjects in depth. The school expects pupils to work hard, believing a good education is a voyage of discovery to be enjoyed. Pupils are stretched but not stressed. A-levels are available in 29 subjects.

Co-curricular activities: QEH prides itself on the range of activities it provides, reflecting the wide interests of students and the commitment of the staff. Variety is key and all pupils should find activities that interest them. QEH is also committed to outdoor pursuits, with around 150 pupils taking part in Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards scheme, many attaining Gold Award.

Pastoral care: Pastoral care is second to none. Pupils need to feel happy and safe and, at QEH, they are free to enjoy their learning, exploring new opportunities with confidence. People often comment on how self-assured and well-mannered our pupils are. Their friendly spirit and good behaviour are partly the result of unobtrusive but strong pastoral care.

Outstanding characteristics: QEH is recognised for its outstanding academic record and the friendliness and confidence of our pupils is notable. The school is not socially exclusive, having a good mix of people. These characteristics were recognised in the recent Independent School Inspectorate report which awarded QEH the highest possible evaluation – ‘Excellent’ in all areas.

Open events: visit qehbristol.co.uk

Open mornings: Saturday 8 October 2023, Thursday 10 November 2023

Sixth Form Open Evening: Wednesday 18 October 2023