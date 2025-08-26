QEH Bristol (DRAFT)

Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital,

Berkeley Place, Clifton, Bristol BS8 1JX

Tel: 0117 930 3040

qehbristol.co.uk

Name of Head: Mr Rupert Heathcote, BSc

Age of pupils: 7 – 18 years, boys aged 7 – 16 with a co-educational Sixth Form

Number of pupils: 770

Day fees: Juniors: £14,295 per annum (chargeable in termly instalments of £4,765) including pre- and after- school supervision from 07.45 until 17.00 (between 17.00 and 18.00 there is a fixed charge of £8.50 which includes light refreshments).

Senior and Sixth Form – £20,895 per annum (chargeable in termly instalments of £6,965). Fees include text and exercise books, and essential educational trips but do not include public examination fees or lunches.

Religious denomination: Christian, embracing all faiths or none.

The curriculum: The curriculum is comprehensive, offering the opportunity to explore subjects in depth. The school expects pupils to work hard, believing a good education is a voyage of discovery to be enjoyed. Pupils are challenged but not overwhelmed. A-levels are available in 29 subjects.

Co-curricular activities: QEH takes immense pride in its diverse range of activities, which not only cater to a wide array of pupils’ interests but also highlight the dedication of their staff. Emphasising variety, their aim is to ensure that every pupil discovers activities that captivate their interest. Additionally, QEH places a strong emphasis on outdoor pursuits. Most recently, QEH had the maximum 6 teams entered in the Ten Tors Challenge, all successfully completing their walks. They also have approximately 250 pupils engaged in their Duke of Edinburgh program annually, with many achieving the prestigious Gold Award.

Pastoral care: Pastoral care is second to none. Pupils need to feel happy and safe, and, at QEH, they are free to enjoy their learning, exploring new opportunities with confidence. People often comment on how self-assured and well-mannered QEH pupils are. Their friendly spirit and good behaviour are partly the result of unobtrusive but strong pastoral care. QEH’s Peer Support scheme ensures peer-to-peer interaction that encourages open communication, reduces feelings of isolation, and promotes mental well-being. It also empowers pupils to develop leadership and interpersonal skills, contributing to a stronger, more connected school community where every pupil feels valued and supported.

Outstanding characteristics: QEH is recognised for its outstanding academic record and the friendliness and confidence of its pupils is notable. The school is not socially exclusive and takes pride in its diversity. The QEH Junior School was additionally recognised in their recent Values-based Education Accreditation in which the examiner stated she left QEH Juniors “…with a suitcase of passionate stories that capture the care, kindness and compassion that QEH Junior School brilliantly role model for their young learners.”

Open Events: please click here to register

Senior Sports Open Evening: Friday 26 September 2025

Junior & Senior Open Mornings: Saturday 4 October 2025

Sixth Form Open Evening: Wednesday 15 October 2025