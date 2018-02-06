Female Sixth Form students from Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital (QEH) are leading the way in celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage as they launch ‘Trailblazers’, the school’s conference for aspirational young women in Bristol.

Having made history themselves in September 2017 by becoming the first female pupils to join QEH, a school which has been a boys’ school for the last 427 years, the girls were keen to mark the anniversary of women being able to vote for the first time.

The conference, to be held on 22 September 2018, is open to all girls aged 14-18 and will feature a series of trailblazing speakers – women who have led the way in their field. The headline speaker is photographer Anita Corbin whose work with the Sunday Times and the Observer Magazine has taken her on assignments all over the world. She will present her project, ‘First Women’ a unique collection of 100 portraits capturing women in the UK who were first in their field.

“Photography as a visual tool can inspire and change attitudes, and by creating role models young women can be encouraged to aspire to a life in positions and professions like science, technology, engineering and maths that were previously seen as male dominated,” says Anita. “I am looking forward to sharing my thoughts and experiences with girls at Trailblazers.”

Also speaking at the event, will be Maggie Alphonsi MBE, former Captain of the World Cup winning Women’s England Rugby Team, who will tackle the topic ‘Leadership and Challenging Perceptions’. Addressing the subject of ‘Leading a Change in Culture’ will be two Members of Parliament speaking from a male and female perspective. Wing Commander Natalie Glover will present the topic ‘Succeeding in a Male Dominated Environment.’ A number of other speakers will be announced later in the year.

There will also be a series of breakout sessions on the day, each one designed to tackle specific issues facing girls today, including ‘Building Resilience’ and ‘Mastering Vocal Impact.’

Visit: qehbristol.co.uk