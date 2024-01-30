QEH (Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital) Junior School Appoints New Head 

QEH Junior School (a leading independent boys’ day school in Bristol) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Ross Wolverson as its new Head. Mr. Wolverson will join QEH in September 2024 following the retirement of Mr. David Kendall who has led the Junior School with distinction for the past seven years.



Mr. Wolverson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to QEH, with a proven record of accomplishment. He is currently Head of Winsley Primary School, an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ school. Winsley Primary School is a member of the Palladian Academy Trust where Mr. Wolverson is part of the Extended Leadership Team overseeing the education of around 3000 pupils across 13 schools.



Prior to his current position Mr. Wolverson held senior positions in independent schools including Head of English and Director of Strategic Partnerships at Monkton Combe School (Bath) and Head of English and Drama at Shebbear College (Devon), across his career he has also coached many sports. He has also served as an Associate Lecturer and has had a research paper exploring boys’ literacy published by the Department of Education.



Mr. Wolverson is a highly respected educationalist with a deep passion for creating enriching and supportive learning environments that nurture the whole child. His commitment to providing a holistic education that fosters academic excellence, personal growth, and well-being aligns perfectly with QEH’s values and aspirations. Prior to entering education Mr. Wolverson served for many years as an officer in the RAF (Reserve) and worked for several international charities and NGOs overseas where he learnt valuable leadership and collaborative skills.



Rupert Heathcote (Head of QEH) commented on the appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Wolverson to the QEH family. His leadership qualities and passion for education are outstanding. We are confident that he will build upon the exceptional leadership of Mr. Kendall and guide the Junior School into the next stage of its exciting future.”



Mr. Wolverson expressed his enthusiasm for joining QEH: “I am honoured and incredibly excited by the prospect of leading a school which specialises in the holistic education and development of boys. I was extremely impressed by the young men I met when I visited the school. Their polite and friendly confidence was a joy to see. The staff are so committed to the well-being and education of the boys, and I look forward to working with them. The school itself has a genuine warmth and being in a converted Georgian townhouse has a welcoming family feel. Our goal is to educate the next generation of boys who are ‘gentle-men’ rooted in a values-based approach to education while also continually innovating our curriculum. I am eager to contribute to QEH Junior School and ensure that it continues to provide an outstanding education for boys in Years 3 to 6.”



Mr. Wolverson is looking forward to attending QEH Junior School events over the next few months and to begin to meet current parents and pupils.



Ross is married to Melissa who works for University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Trust’s Dental Service and is also looking forward to meeting the QEH community, together they have two sons Henry (8) and Artie (5).