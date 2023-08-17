Quorn Stone’s journey began in 1995, importing artisan hand painted terracotta tiles from Manises, Spain. These small, yet charming tiles ignited a lifelong passion for natural materials in the home. Now a second-generation family business in its 28th year of service, Quorn Stone are known for sourcing some of the most beautiful natural stone and porcelain tiles in the world with care and expertise.

With five UK showrooms, Quorn Stone’s fifth showroom is situated on the high street of Clifton, Bristol. This boutique store houses their extensive collection of stone and porcelain tiles, from rustic flagstone floors and porcelain paving to glossy decorative wall tiles – there is a tile to suit every project and requirement.

Quorn Stone Bristol, 92a Whiteladies Road, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 2QN

mystonefloor.com

01174 622 822