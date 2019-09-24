Jo Prince of Rainmaker Gallery knows from experience that choosing the right artwork for your home and work space is a guaranteed way to significantly enhance the quality of your life and to celebrate cultural engagement. Selecting paintings or prints purely as surface decoration is a golden opportunity wasted. Great art can change the way we experience the world. It demands our attention and challenges us to think differently. Jo’s advice is; always buy art that resonates on a deeper, even intangible, level and it will continue to fascinate and engage long after your colour scheme has changed.

Rainmaker Gallery specialises in contemporary art by Native Americans from the United States and Canada. Rooted in the cultural life of over 500 sovereign nations, the exhibitions of paintings and fine art prints reflect the innovation, individuality and diversity of Indigenous artists with powerful messages relevant to us all.

123 Coldharbour Rd, Bristol BS6 7SN

0117 944 3101; rainmakerart.co.uk