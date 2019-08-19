Brilliant Bristol baker and Great British Bake Off alumna Briony May Williams shares what she’s been making this month

A cocktail with a side helping of prosecco: oh, go on then! Having been the most popular cocktail in the UK in 2018, the Pornstar Martini continues to be in high demand. Made up of passion fruit liqueur, vanilla vodka and lime served with a shot of fizz, it was invented in a London bar back in 1999 and its name was designed to be provocative and get those ordering it out of their comfort zone. I love a cocktail-based bake so after some thought, I decided this combination would make for a delicious cheesecake with lime zest in the base and fresh passion fruit; accompany with some bubbly!

Pornstar Martini Cheesecake

Ingredients:

200g oaty biscuits

85g unsalted butter, melted

Zest of 2 fresh limes and juice of 1 lime

650g cream cheese, room temperature

200g caster sugar

150ml soured cream

2 tbsp cornflour

2 medium eggs and 1 medium yolk, beaten

4 tbsp passion fruit liqueur (optional)

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 passion fruits, seeds scooped out

2 tbsp passion fruit liqueur (optional)

Topping:

3 passion fruits, seeds scooped out

2 tbsp passion fruit liqueur (optional)

Juice of 1 lime

1 passion fruit, cut in half

Method:

• Heat oven: 180°C fan. Grease and line an 8-inch spring form tin.

• Bash biscuits with a rolling pin. In a bowl, mix butter, lime zest, juice and biscuits. Press into base of tin. Bake for 10 minutes. Set aside. Turn oven down to 160°C.

• Mix together cream cheese and caster sugar until smooth. Mix together soured cream and cornflour in a small bowl. Add to cream cheese mixture. Mix to combine. Add eggs. Mix to combine. Add Passoa liqueur and vanilla extract.

• Pour over base. Mix passion fruit seeds, Passoa and vanilla vodka together in a bowl. Pour in a circle into the cream cheese. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. Turn oven off, crack open door and leave cheesecake to cool in open oven. Chill for 2 hours.

• Mix fruit seeds, lime and passoa in a bowl. Heat on low to reduce liquid for 5 minutes. Remove cheesecake from tin. Spread seeds over cheesecake. Top with halves of remaining passionfruit.

Follow Briony on Twitter and Instagram: @brionymaybakes. Illustration by Cat Faulkner (@catherinedoart)