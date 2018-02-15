If you’re anything like we were a short time ago, you know of dal and have maybe ordered it a few times but you still aren’t 100% on what exactly it is. We were recently enlightened by the good folk at the British Dal Festival – the inaugural edition of which is due to take place in Bristol from 19–25 March, celebrating the diversity of dal and similar dishes from around the world, and highlighting their cultural richness, flavour, affordability plus their contribution to health, nutrition and environmental sustainability.

So dal is essentially a stew or soup made of pulses – split or whole – such as lentils, beans, peas or other dried legume seeds. Comforting and economical, dal is an important part of dinner time in Indian subcontinental cultures – generally eaten every day, with children often taught to tuck into their dal before touching anything else on their plate.