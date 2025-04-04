Recipes with Melissa Blease: Courgette and Broad Bean Risotto

Lively, uplifting and super-seasonal, this easygoing recipe brings a taste of springtime to the table in 30 minutes flat.



Ingredients (serves 2)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

2 courgettes (around 350g), diced

A generous grating of nutmeg

The zest and juice of ½ lemon

150g risotto rice (preferably Arborio)

75ml dry white wine or vermouth

750ml warm vegetable or chicken stock

80g broad beans, blanched and peeled

30g parmesan (or vegetarian alternative), finely grated

½ bunch of fresh chives, snipped



Method

Heat the oil and butter in a large non-stick saucepan over a medium heat. Add the courgettes with a generous grating of nutmeg and season well. Sauté for 3-5 mins or until the courgettes are soft and golden, then add the lemon zest and rice. Stir well to coat the rice in the oil and butter (around 2 minutes) then add the wine or vermouth and allow to bubble down for a couple of minutes more, or until the alcohol has mostly evaporated.



Add a ladleful of the warm stock to the pan and stir until it’s absorbed. Continue adding the stock a ladleful at a time for around 20-30 mins, stirring continuously, until you’ve used up all of the stock.



Add the broad beans and stir well to distribute them throughout the risotto. Serve in warm bowls topped with the snipped fresh chives, extra parmesan and plenty of freshly-ground black pepper.