Recipes with Melissa Blease: Crab Macaroni Cheese

A little pot of fresh crab meat (readily available in big supermarkets) added to an erstwhile humdrum macaroni cheese brings a touch of time-of-the-year luxury to a classic dish without breaking the bank.

Ingredients (serves 4)

200g macaroni

20g unsalted butter

2 shallots, peeled and finely chopped

50g fennel, finely sliced

A handful of parsley, leaves and stalks, separated and finely chopped

½ tsp red chilli flakes

The juice and zest of half a lemon

1 tbsp flour

2 tbsp brandy

300ml full fat milk

50g Cheddar cheese, grated

50g Gruyere cheese, grated, plus extra for the topping

250g mixed brown and white crab meat

Fresh nutmeg

A handful of fresh dill, finely chopped

A handful of white breadcrumbs

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180c/gas mark 4 and cook the macaroni according to the instructions on the packet minus 2 minutes of the recommended cooking time. Drain, rinse under very cold water and set to one side.

2. In a large saucepan over a medium heat, melt the butter with around ½ tbsp olive oil. Add the shallots, fennel, parsley stalks, red chilli flakes, lemon zest and a pinch of salt and sauté gently for around 5 minutes or until soft and fragrant but not brown.

3. Add the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring continuously, then add the brandy and continue stirring to create a thickish, paste-like roux. Add the milk and cook for another 10 minutes, stirring with a whisk until the sauce is thick and lump-free.

4. Take the pan off the heat, add the cheeses and a good grating of fresh nutmeg and keep stirring until the cheese has melted. Transfer the sauce to a large bowl and add the crab meat, lemon juice, chopped dill, parsley leaves and macaroni. Stir gently to combine, season to taste and plop the mixture into a lightly greased, oven-proof dish. Mix a handful of grated Gruyere with the breadcrumbs, sprinkle over the top and bake for 30 minutes or until golden and bubbling on top.

5. Remove from the oven and allow to settle down for 10 minutes before serving accompanied by a well-dressed green salad.