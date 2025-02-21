Recipes with Melissa Blease: Fabulous Fish Pie

There may appear to be a lot of processes in this recipe, but each step is relatively fuss-free. And if you want to get ahead, go right ahead! Your sumptuous catch of the day will sit happily in the fridge for up to 24 hours before sliding into the oven.

Ingredients (serves 4)

For the filling:

4 large eggs

200g thick white fish fillets (eg. basa, cod or haddock)

200g thick salmon fillet

200g smoked haddock

400ml full fat milk

1 onion, peeled and sliced

2 bay leaves

75g butter

75g plain flour

140g spinach leaves

3 tbsp white wine or vermouth (optional)

1 tbsp capers (drained)

1 heaped tbsp fresh dill fronds, finely chopped

2 heaped tbsp fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped

For the topping:

800kg potatoes (Maris Piper work well here), peeled and chopped

150ml crème fraîche

Butter, salt, pepper

Method

Put the potatoes and the eggs into a large pan of cold, salted water, bring to the boil and simmer for 6 minutes. Lift the eggs out of the pan with a slotted spoon and continue cooking the potatoes for around 10-15 minutes until soft but not falling apart. Drain the potatoes and allow to steam for at least 5 minutes before returning to the pan and mashing with the crème fraîche, adding butter/seasoning to taste. Set to one side.

Place the fish fillets in a large, wide saucepan with the milk, onion slices and bay leaves. Bring to a gentle simmer then cover and remove from the heat. Leave to stand and infuse for around 6 minutes then drain the fish in a colander over a large jug to reserve the infused milk. Put the fish onto a plate and, when cool enough to handle, peel the skin away and chop into evenly-sized chunks. Set both the poaching liquid and the fish to one side.

Melt the butter in a medium-sized saucepan and stir in the flour. Cook for a minute or so then gradually add the infused fish-poaching liquid. Stir over a medium heat for around 3 minutes or until the sauce is smooth and thick. Stir in the spinach and wine or vermouth (if using), cook for 2 more minutes, remove from the heat and add the herbs and capers. Season to taste and set to one side.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 5. Scatter the fish chunks across the base of a large, shallow oven dish and top with the peeled, chopped, hard boiled eggs. Slowly pour the sauce across the top and jiggle the dish a bit to make sure the fish and eggs are evenly covered. Spoon the mashed potato over the top, swirl with a fork to create ripples, place the dish on a baking tray and bake in the centre of the oven for around 30-40 minutes or until the potato is golden and the filling is bubbling.

Allow the pie to ‘settle down’ for 5 minutes before serving with, perhaps, a big bowl of buttered peas.