Recipes with Melissa Blease: Lamb with Minty Broad Bean Salad

This seasonal, satisfying salad is the perfect lazy Bank Holiday lunch, whether the sun comes out to play or not.

If you’re getting ahead, the lamb can be roasted the day before you assemble the salad and both the minty bean purée and the salad dressing can be made up to 2 days ahead and stored in airtight containers in the fridge.

If you prefer a warm salad, cook the lamb just before you’re planning to eat or wrap it in foil and reheat it in a medium-hot oven for 20-30 minutes. The minty beans can be reheated too.

For a vegetarian version, replace the lamb with roasted squash wedges.

Ingredients (serves 4)

For the lamb:



1 butterflied lamb leg (700g approx.)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

2-3 anchovies (from a tin)

A few sprigs of fresh rosemary, finely chopped

For the minty beans:

300g broad beans (preferably fresh, but frozen work too)

200g frozen peas

2 tbsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

½-1 bunch of fresh mint

The finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon



For the dressing:



2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp red or white wine vinegar

1 tbsp runny honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

To serve: 100g mixed salad leaves; a handful of pomegranate seeds (optional, but highly recommended); focaccia, ciabatta, sourdough or flatbreads for mopping up all the delicious juices

Method

Make little slits all over the lamb and rub with a rough paste made from the olive oil, garlic, rosemary and anchovies. Allow to marinade (covered and refrigerated) for up to 12 hours, or at least while you preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 5. Bring the lamb to room temperature before cooking and roast for around 25 minutes per 500g. Cover with foil and allow to cool.

To make the minty beans: simmer the broad beans and peas in boiling water for around 3 minutes, or until tender. Drain and refresh under cold water and slip the broad beans out of their silvery skins (discarding the skins). Tip into the bowl of a food processor with the oil, garlic, mint, zest, ½ the lemon juice, 2 tbsp water and plenty of seasoning and pulse to create a fairly smooth paste. Set to one side.

To make the salad dressing: whisk all the ingredients together in a small jug, season to taste and set to one side.

To serve, carve the lamb into generous slices. Tumble the salad leaves across serving plates and drizzle with the dressing. Top with the minty beans followed by the lamb, then sprinkle the pomegranate seeds (if using) across the whole affair. Serve at room temperature, accompanied by the bread… and a glass (or two!) of chilled rosé.