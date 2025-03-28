Recipes with Melissa Blease: Rhubarb Four Ways

Rhubarb Relish (makes 3 x 200g jars)

Trim 800g rhubarb and chop into 3cm chunks. Tip half of the rhubarb into a heavy-based pan with 2 peeled, finely-sliced red onions, 200g soft light brown sugar, 200ml cider vinegar, 1 star anise, 1 small cinnamon stick, 12 black peppercorns and 3 bay leaves and simmer for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the all the liquid has evaporated and the relish is thick and jammy. Remove the whole spices from the pan, add the remaining rhubarb and simmer gently, stirring frequently and adding a splash of water if necessary, for a further 10 minutes or until the ‘new’ rhubarb is soft but still retains its shape. Allow to cool completely before transferring to sterilised jars and sealing well. The relish will keep in the fridge for up to 3 months.

Rhubarb on Brioche Toast (serves 4)

Mix the seeds from 1 vanilla pod (or 1 level tsp vanilla extract) with 50g unsalted butter and 50g icing sugar. Heat the vanilla butter in a large frying pan and, when melted, sauté 4 sticks of rhubarb (trimmed and chopped into 2cm chunks) over a low heat until the rhubarb is tender.

Sift a little more icing sugar across 4 thick slices of brioche and grill under a medium heat until just starting to colour. Divide between 4 plates and top with the warm rhubarb, plus the buttery juices in the pan. Top the Brioche with thick Greek yoghurt or

crème fraîche and serve warm.

Pickled Rhubarb Slaw (makes 4 servings)

In a large bowl, toss 2 trimmed, finely-sliced rhubarb stalks with 1 peeled, thinly-sliced red onion, the juice from 1 lemon, 1 x 2cm chunk of fresh ginger (grated) and 1 tbsp soft light brown sugar and set aside for 10 minutes to pickle. Meanwhile, thinly slice 1 small white cabbage and coarsely grate 3 scrubbed carrots and 1 small red apple. Toss all the ingredients together with 30g fresh coriander. The slaw is best served immediately (as a vibrant accompaniment to grilled/barbecued fish or meat, perhaps?) but can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 hours.

Rhubarb and Custard Soda

Simmer 150g trimmed, finely-sliced rhubarb in 200ml water for 10 minutes. Line a sieve with muslin or kitchen paper and set over a jug or bowl. Pour the contents of the pan into the sieve and set aside until the liquid stops dripping into the bowl, then gather up the muslin or paper and give it a good squeeze to extract any remaining liquid from the solids. Pour the liquid back into the pan, add 200g caster sugar and simmer briefly until the sugar has dissolved. Add 1 tsp vanilla bean paste, stir well, then leave to cool. Decant the cold syrup into a bottle or container and store in the fridge. To serve, add a splash to a glass filled with ice and top up with soda water, cream soda… or prosecco.



