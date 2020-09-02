Redland Court: Reimagined

The long awaited and much anticipated Redland Court development is launching the first release of homes in September.

Set within three acres of tranquil parkland, Juniper Homes will be offering a small collection of new and exquisitely refurbished historical one – three bedroom apartments and three stunning four-bedroom town houses in this first release.

Redland Court is Bristol’s finest landmark development, where classic meets contemporary with uncompromising style and character. The result is a development where no two homes are quite the same and a collection of homes combining specifications and finishes that exceed expectation. Features within these spacious homes include breath-taking skyline views out across the city, soaring ceiling heights, restored historic features, private outdoor terraces and allocated parking.

One of the town house’s beautiful kitchens

The scheme also falls within the coveted Redland Green School catchment area. Redland is one of Bristol’s most popular locations. With the city on your doorstep, a home at Redland Court is a once in a life time opportunity.

Creating homes for 21stCentury living

Juniper Homes’ challenge has been to honour the historic fabric of the buildings, whilst introducing the standards we now expect.

Attention to detail within the homes is evident and the individual building specification reflects the period of the property. Living space has been allocated with flair and imagination and cultivates an elegant and sophisticated palate of materials and finishes; each chosen to enhance the spirit of the individual buildings. With the current move to home working, Redland Court will also provide ultra-fast reliable broadband connectivity.

Master Bedroom

Three-acres of landscaped grounds and private terraces

Emerging at the top of the buyer’s wish list is outdoor space. Redland Court is set in 3 acres of private residents’ gardens and grounds, all being lovingly brought back to life. From the sweeping lawns of the residents’ parkland to private outdoor terraces and gardens that enhance so many of these spacious homes, this unique development has so much to offer its future residents.

Redland Court offers a range of house and apartment styles including:

Spacious 1 – 4 bedroom apartments, duplexes and triplexes

Spacious 2 – 4 bedroom houses from single storey contemporary designs to town houses set over four floors

For further information on Redland Court call the agents:

Savills on 0117 910 0360 or Ocean on 0117 946 9838 or visit redlandcourt.co.uk