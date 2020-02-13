The national finals of the popular FIRST® LEGO® League England and Wales are just around the corner, and yet again, Redmaids’ High Junior School are the only all-girls team in Bristol to have won a place to compete.

The competition, organised by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), will be the largest ever with 66 teams and more than 500 young people taking part.

Redmaids’ High will be represented by a team of 10 girls from Year 6 competing as #GirlsCan. They have been developing their coding and programming skills in their weekly Robotics Club with teachers Anthea Joyce and Jamie Hayward.

Mrs Joyce said: “We are proud to be flying the flag for girls in STEM at this prestigious competition. It’s a brilliant way for our pupils to put their robotics skills into action, and have fun whilst taking part in team challenges.”

This annual science and technology competition, for 9-16 year olds, tasks teams to build a robot to tackle a series of missions, and create an innovative solution to a real world problem.

This year’s CITY SHAPER challenge is all about architecture and the spaces we live in.

To compete, the girls have designed a project around making children’s play areas accessible to people of all abilities and will present this at the final to an expert panel of judges.

They have also designed, built and programmed their own Lego EV3 Mindstorms robot to carry out a set of tasks including remotely operating a crane, and moving Lego buildings into position.

Redmaids’ High Juniors Headteacher Lisa Brown added: “We’re delighted to be competing in the national final and strengthening the link between girls – women of the future – and STEM. It gives them an important insight into the range of creative and innovative careers that STEM represents. We wish them the very best of luck!”

The finals take place on Saturday 22 February at UWE Bristol Exhibition and Conference Centre.