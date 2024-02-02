Redmaids’ High Junior School unveils brand new library

The Junior School was proud to officially open its new fiction library recently, together with the pupils, staff, wider school community, and a surprise special guest!



Bristol-born Naomi Wilkinson – children’s television presenter, entered the hall, with the pupils clearly delighted to see her. They enjoyed an inspiring talk about her career highlights whilst overcoming her own fears as part of the daring challenges she has undertaken. Naomi also shared her personal love of reading and her favourite childhood books.



Naomi and headteacher Mrs. Brown then gathered outside the new library to cut the red ribbon and officially open it. The library has been almost two years in the making and accompanies the existing non-fiction library to provide a thoughtfully designed new space for the pupils.



Girls across Years 3 – 6 came up with the design theme through Pupil Voice (ideas given by representatives from every class). Green walls, a stunning bird design on the blinds, abstract clouds and tree seating all provide calming and subtle references to nature. The space has been designed to reflect how the children used the reading space, with a combination of cozy nooks and social spaces.



There is even a well-being and sensory room – another surprise reveal at the event. ‘The Midnight Garden’ provides a unique breakout space with the moon and northern lights projected on the ceiling, a wooden bench, plants, comfy beanbags and a deep pile rug to resemble grass.



Not only do teachers inspire children to read in weekly library lessons, but the girls are encouraged to use the space more widely, sharing books with their peers.



From its inception to the official opening, the new library project has been a true community initiative that would not have been possible without the help of the Friends’ of the School including current and ex-Junior School parents, the governors, countless volunteers and key members of staff. Mrs. Brown says “The wonderful library space epitomises the value we place on literature and books. Here, you can travel the world, visit different cultures, discover friendships and enjoy humour. We are privileged to have created a bespoke space dedicated to reading.”



