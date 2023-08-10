Redmaids’ High School

Westbury Road, Westbury-on-Trym,

Bristol, BS9 3AW

Tel: Senior School & Sixth Form 0117 962 2641;

Junior School 0117 962 9451; redmaidshigh.co.uk

Name of Principal: Mr Paul Dwyer (Senior and Sixth Form), Mrs Lisa Brown (Junior School)

Age of pupils: Girls aged 7 – 18

Number of pupils: 750

Fees: Years 3 – 6: £3,915 per term; Years 7 – 13: £5,750 per term

The curriculum: Through expert teaching and world-class facilities such as a their state-of-the-art auditorium and extensive sports ground The Lawns, Redmaids’ High offers a curriculum that has been designed to generate an excitement for learning and to nurture intellectual curiosity. It is modern and innovative; full of creativity and challenge, and it provides diverse opportunities for students across all year groups to help them truly know and be themselves, thrive in their learning environment, and forge meaningful and exciting futures.

Extra-curricular activities: Across the whole school, an extensive programme of clubs, societies and volunteering offer students important personal development and unparalleled enrichment outside of the classroom. The opportunities encourage students to discover and explore passions, build confidence, develop transferable skills and become well-rounded individuals.

Pastoral care: At the heart of the school, is an exceptional pastoral care system where staff members can prioritise students’ academic growth, while simultaneously creating a nurturing space where they can feel secure, can develop self-confidence and cultivate compassion for others.

The Heads of Year and Tutors work closely with teachers and parents to create an environment where students can thrive academically and pastorally. Should students need, the school also have a dedicated team of professional nurses and expert counsellors on hand every day, offering a supportive and caring environment that allows for open conversation about any physical, emotional, social or academic challenges that students may experience.

Outstanding characteristics: Redmaids’ High is renowned for its nurturing environment, fostering not just academic excellence, but also well-rounded and confident young adults. Bursaries and scholarships are awarded to students from all backgrounds, and the school is grounded in a strong sense of community where each girl is valued, supported and empowered to achieve her fullest potential. Awarded ‘Excellent in all areas’ by ISI inspectors, the school’s dedicated teachers, forward-thinking curriculum and pastoral care of the highest standard, combine to cultivate confident and resilient students ready to make their mark in the world.