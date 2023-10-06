Redmaids’ High School launches unique and forward-thinking new Sixth Form 

Redmaids’ High School, recognised for providing an outstanding all-round education for girls in Bristol, is thrilled to announce the launch of its pioneering new Sixth Form offering.



From September 2024, students will have the freedom to select their studies from an extensive and new range of A Level subjects, alongside additional qualifications called Electives such as TEFL courses and food hygiene certificates, and every student will also have the opportunity to complete the highly respected EPQ.



Never before has the school offered such a broad and ambitious range of subjects and academic qualifications, and enabled their Sixth Form students such control, allowing them to take the lead on their educational journey to match their own personal and professional aspirations.



In addition to a robust and flexible academic offering, Sixth Form students will also have access to specialised higher education and career guidance. Understanding that universities and the professional market is becoming increasingly competitive, Redmaids’ High will ensure that their students stand out and are equipped and adaptable to meet the ever-evolving demands of the modern world.



Included in both Year 12 and Year 13 will be one-on-one guidance mentoring, UCAS conventions and specialised support for candidates applying for Oxbridge, health professions such as medicine and dentistry, degree apprenticeships and overseas applications.



Throughout the final two years of school, student will also benefit from the school’s Futures Programme offering an education on independent living, professional networking, interview preparation, and an abundance of work experience opportunities.



As well as this, all students will engage with weekly volunteering and Activities Afternoon to help them strike a balance between their studies and further instil the importance of service to others; nurturing kind and well-rounded individuals who are committed to making a positive impact within their communities.



Director of Sixth Form Mrs Lisa Moyle says, “As a Sixth Form, we are constantly evolving to support our ongoing aim to offer an education that is personal, challenging and has a global outlook.



“We know that no two students are the same and we firmly believe that by providing our new Programme, our students will be able to enjoy a Sixth Form that best suits them. We promise to not only guide them through their final two years of school, but broaden their horizons and enable them to feel astute and ready to meet the demands of universities and workplaces in today’s world.”



A notable extension of the support that the school will be offering Sixth Form students, is their new and unique Athena Grants. Every student will be able to apply for a grant of up to £250, designed to support a passion for learning or furthering personal development. Such examples could be a public speaking course, a sport coaching qualification or a professional musician’s master class.



“We are incredibly proud to offer these transformative grants to our Sixth Form community. They will be very personal to our students, and help us go that extra mile to enable them to take charge of their own development and future”, said Mrs Moyle.



Furthermore, Redmaids’ High School has, this summer, refurbished its Sixth Form Centre, ensuring that students have access to the best possible learning environment. Cradled within a green and leafy 12-acre site, the newly renovated space offers extensive library resources, private study pods, living wall décor and its own café; a modern educational environment designed for comfort, collaboration and community.



“With our new and flexible academic offering, enhanced Futures Programme and our refurbished space, it couldn’t be a more exciting time to join our Sixth Form,” continued Mrs Moyle. “We are incredibly excited about the future and warmly invite prospective students and their families to come and explore the new and pioneering opportunities that we can offer them.”

Redmaids’ High School’s Sixth Form Open Evening is Thursday 12 October. For more information or to book your place please click HERE.