Redmaids’ High School named one of the top independent schools in the South West 

Redmaids’ High School are delighted to have been named by The Times today as one of the top independent schools in the South West for academic performance.

The latest Parent Power league table ranks all state and independent schools based on GCSE, A Level and IB Diploma results from the summer 2023.

The all-girls school in Westbury-on-Trym is the highest ranked Bristol school in the table for a second year in a row, it is ranked fourth place in the South West and 66th nationally – 14 places higher than last year.

Head of school Mr Dwyer said, “Whilst these results of course don’t paint the whole picture of our commitment to helping students thrive and feel happy in all aspects of their lives, it is a wonderful reflection of our students’ high academic aspirations.

“To be the top school in Bristol and achieve such a high regional ranking for the second year in a row, is a true testament to the strong and trusted relationships that are fostered between our students and staff, and their continued passion and dedication to reach full academic potential together.

“Everyone who is part of our school community should feel very proud of this particular recognition today.”

Redmaids’ High will soon celebrate its 390th birthday, and centuries on the school continues to offer an outstanding and forward-thinking education for girls.

This achievement however is just one facet of the outstanding all-round education that is on offer.

Providing expert and innovative teaching environments, extensive extra-curricular provision and pastoral care of the highest standard, allows the students to truly thrive in all areas of their lives and make the most of the world-class facilities and progressive range of opportunities available to them.

