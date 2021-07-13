Redmaids’ High School: phenomenal IB results for Redmaids’ High students

Sixth Formers across the globe have battled through lockdown, disruption, online learning and uncertainty through two of the most important years in their school life. At the start of July, Year 13s at Redmaids’ High School were rewarded for the resilience and determination they have shown throughout, when their International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma results were released.

Grades were outstanding across the board with an average score of 42, far outreaching the global average of 33.02.* As an example, Oxford University requires a score of 38. Furthermore, the entire cohort achieved the top grade of 7 in Art, Geography, Latin, Psychology, Physics and Chemistry, and all achieved a 6 or 7 in Global Politics, Spanish, Italian, Biology and History.

Due to the pandemic, there were no exams this year, but marks were awarded based on predicted grades, moderated teacher assessments and coursework marked by the IB awarding body.

The qualification, which is one of the two Sixth Form pathways available at Redmaids’ High, allows students to study a wide range of subjects concurrently, demonstrating a depth and breadth of knowledge to future employers.

Former Head Girl Saskia achieved an astonishing score of 45, the top mark possible, and will be studying Maths at University College London. Another student Kenisha also achieved 45 points, and will be studying Medicine at Bristol University.

Less than 1% of IB students attain this score worldwide. IB Coordinator at Redmaids’ High, Pete Brealey said, “We are so proud of what this group has achieved, particularly in such an unusual time. They embodied the spirit

of the IB, as a collaborative, supportive, learning community, and it has shown through in their outstanding results.”

