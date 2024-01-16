Redmaids’ tops The Times Bristol school rankings

Redmaids’ High School was recently named the highest ranked Bristol school in The Times Parent Power league table 2023 for academic performance for a second year in a row.



The independent school is unique in the city in that its key stage of entry is Year 3, when pupils are seven years old.



Headteacher Lisa Brown says there are a few reasons why joining in Year 3 creates such a solid foundation for life ahead at the Senior School.



“It is an exciting opportunity to start a new school, alongside a group of peers, where new friendships are forged and social skills extended as they all learn about each other,” Brown explains. “The fact that everyone is new and the provision of a ‘Big Girl’ buddy to support them during the first days of term, quickly settles the new members of our community.”



She adds that a highlight of the Junior School calendar is the Big Girl Little Girl trip, where girls get to know each other during an informal fun day out.



Sport fixtures are also played within the first few weeks of term, caving sessions are offered in the first term and all are encouraged to join a range of extra-curricular activities that include choir, fencing, judo, drama, art or maths. Every girl takes part in annual outdoor education trips, as well as creative arts workshops from Year 3.



“We are proud to be a school known for being small and nurturing, meaning that our dedicated staff really get to know the children on an individual level, and support them pastorally in and outside of the classroom,” Brown adds. “Academically, we have the resources to be able to stretch and challenge where needed, in these pivotal years.



“We know from research that this age group has been most affected by lockdowns and closures during the pandemic in their emotional and social development. Our staff are committed to ensuring that the girls’ well-being is a priority.”



The school has included an additional weekly PSHE lesson to explore themes pertinent to each class across from Years 3-6. Last year, drama lessons were introduced into the curriculum, with a focus on improving pupils’ social skills and self-esteem.



Prospective parents are invited to visit Redmaids’ at the school’s next visiting morning on Friday 2 February, although independent tours can also be arranged.



redmaidshigh.co.uk