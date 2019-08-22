Reliably found at the forefront of customer service, John Lewis & Partners is far from standing still during the new era of shopping

It’s a well-documented fact that shops have to evolve in order to remain a vibrant part of the High Street and that’s just what John Lewis & Partners are currently doing. Shopping is steadily transforming into an exciting customer experience – away from the online world, stores with a physical presence can offer something more multi-faceted which goes beyond the simple exchange of goods for cash. Internet competitive prices, great customer service, excellent guarantees, free parking and, now, a host of services and events: John Lewis & Partners is reinventing itself to enhance its customers’ shopping experience.

The experience desk

Now situated on the ground floor is a portal to a range of services on offer throughout the store, where you can book on to all events and in-store services and discover what’s coming up. If you are looking for a thoughtful gift, the experience gift card could be just the thing – create a bespoke surprise by visiting the experience desk.

Book a bespoke surprise at the experience desk

Home design

If any part of your home needs a new lease of life, a fresh new look or a complete overhaul, the John Lewis home design service offers expert advice on how to achieve this. Enjoy free style advice in store while sipping on a glass of Prosecco, picking out ideas and products to create a bespoke look for your home. If it’s more than one room you’d like transformed, the experts can visit your home and create a scheme tailored for you. A digital mood board is produced and then there’s a follow-up consultation so you can see the new look.

Private shopping: hire the entire store…

Ever thought shopping would be so much better if there weren’t so many people around? You can actually now hire the entire store for a bespoke shopping experience. Ideal as a treat for the team or large companies who want to offer clients or employees a different experience which can be tailored to suit individual requirements.

Personal styling

If you find yourself stuck in a rut or fancying something new to wear, personal styling is free and covers everything from finding the ideal outfit for a special occasion to nailing that wardrobe essential. Enjoy up to two hours with a highly trained, friendly and fashion-conscious styling team. Whether you’re after a new holiday selection, some chic staple workwear, a perfect pair of jeans or a closet refresh, the team will be able to find it while you sip on a glass of fizz.

Tech tuition

You can even book a technician for a one-to-one session, payable by the hour, to get savvy and help you get the most from your personal device. John Lewis – which won Best Retailer, Best Electricals Retailer, Best Homewares Retailer and Best Furniture Retailer at the GlobalData Customer Satisfaction Awards 2019 – operates 51 UK shops as well as johnlewis.com and, in the changing world of retail, is clearly very focused on competing through differentiation and innovation in three key areas – a unique own brand and exclusive products that customers cannot buy anywhere else, exceptional Partner-centric service and experiences, and its expanding range of financial and home services that wrap around everything it sells.