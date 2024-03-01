Retrofit West is a Community Interest Company offering independent advice and support for retrofit projects, otherwise known as energy-saving home improvements, in the West of England. Their expertise helps homeowners plan, design, and deliver energy-efficient and sustainable home improvements. Funded by the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority, Retrofit West aim to help more householders, upgrade their properties to reduce energy usage and costs, create a healthier and more comfortable home environment and help fight climate change. Retrofit West is also offering up to £250 discount on energy efficiency assessments from heat loss surveys to full retrofit plans to kickstart your journey to a cosier, greener home.



Free advice line: 0800 038 6733

retrofitwest.co.uk