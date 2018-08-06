An Aladdin’s cave of artwork, gifts, jewellery and cards, all by Bristol artists. The gallery is at the heart of the arty part of Gloucester Road and definitely worth a trek up ‘Pigsty Hill’ for its regularly changing window displays reflecting themes such as Frida Kahlo, the Bristol Balloon Fiesta or Indian summers. Different artists help to run the shop, along with owner Sarah Thorp who organises community events such as the Gloucester Road Central Mayfest and the North Bristol Arts Trail. Describing herself as “independent to the core!” she sees Room 212 as a way to bring great local art to local people at affordable prices.

212 Gloucester Road, Bristol BS7 8NU; 07702 598090