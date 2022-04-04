Rose Savage Bridal Atelier

Rose Savage is an award winning, alternative bridal brand with an emphasis on amazing fabrics, unusual designs and exceptional finish.

Located in Bristol’s ‘bohemian quarter’, nestled between coffee bars and hip restaurants, the moment you walk through the door into our light and airy atelier you know you’ve entered a place where magic happens! At the heart of the business is 11 years experience in design and couture dressmaking, creating beautiful garments that will make you look and feel a million dollars. Whether it’s a chic silk jumpsuit or a big frothy tulle ball-gown, Rose will work with you to create your perfect outfit. There is also have a small made-to-measure bridal collection featuring silks, sequins and tulle that can be tried on at the atelier.

Made-to Measure starts at £1395 and Bespoke prices start from £1700.

381-83 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3RD

07708490716; rosesavage.co.uk