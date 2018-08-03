Set in the beautiful RWA gallery, the RWA Drawing School is a hub for adult creativity in the centre of Bristol. Led by brilliant tutors, be inspired by the opulent Grade-II building and changing exhibitions. Try your hand at sketching from a live model at portrait and figure drawing (starts 17 September) and the life drawing drop-in (starts 19 September). Dip your toe into a range of shorter workshops for all abilities, including ‘Landscapes: Drawing to Monotype Printing’ (12 – 13 September) and ‘From Feather to Figure’ (26 October) – a unique chance to draw a live eagle in the studio.

• 0117 9735129; drawingschool@rwa.org.uk; rwa.org.uk/drawing-school