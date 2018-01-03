Michele Henderson has been practising yoga since 2006 and has trained as a teacher of kundalini yoga which she finds to be transformative physically, mentally and spiritually. Kundalini is often referred to as ‘The Yoga of Awareness’ and this form of exercise and meditation is said to fuse science with spirit for a comprehensive approach to wellness. Sacred Therapy classes are held at The Alma Vale Centre as well as Clifton Village library and as well as the regular classes there are specific programmes focussing on specific issues such and anxiety, fertility and meditation for manifestation.

Clifton Village Library, Princess Victoria Street, Bristol BS8 4BX

Tel: 07954 187 442

Web: sacredtherapyyoga.com