Sarah is an experienced enthusiastic sports massage therapist. She has put her body and mind through the stresses of being a national gymnast, studying for a biochemistry degree, rock climbing, skiing and flying trapeze. The aches and pains from these activities were relieved by sports massage. Regular sports massage helps prevent injury and helps to improve endurance and performance. Deep tissue massage is tailored to individual needs. Sarah offers one hour sports massage treatments tailored to your needs every Tuesday and Wednesday at The Climbing Academy for £38. Daytime and weekend appointments are available on request.

The Climbing Academy, Charlton Street, Bristol, BS5 0FD

Tel: 07732 775759

Email: Latham.sarah@yahoo.com